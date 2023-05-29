Local salon owner teaches daughter family business

When esthetician Laci DeMoss moved to Leesburg eight years ago, she did not predict homeschooling her 9-year-old daughter out of a beauty salon.
Laci owns Magnolia Grace Beauty Company, a full-service beauty salon and skin care clinic in Leesburg. Her only daughter, Elena, accompanies Laci to the salon for homeschooling and to learn the family trade.
“I’ve always wanted my kids close to me, but I didn’t anticipate going with such an unconventional learning method, because that’s not what I had,” Laci said.
Laci works at the salon Wednesday through Saturday, where she and Elena spend three to four days a week together on average. Laci appreciates the extra bonding time home schooling at the salon has created. “To me, it’s a space I can be with her all the time,” she said.
Elena started helping out at the salon two years ago.
“It really was her own interest,” Laci said. “I didn’t really force her to do anything. She just came up to me one day and said, ‘I’m going to own this place one day.’”
