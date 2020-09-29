Local Rotary clubs team up to help purchase hospital equipment

When local Rotary Clubs heard hospitals needed equipment to help front-line workers combat the pandemic, they were quick to help. But it took some thinking.
“When we heard about the need, we had already allocated about 70% of our funds to other programs,” said Gay Ratcliff-Seamens, president of The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening. “But we knew this was an awesome opportunity and we didn’t have to think twice. Knowing this equipment could be purchased and donated ... was a game changer for us.”
Ratcliff-Seamens’ club and The Rotary Club of The Villages were among 10 groups under the Central Florida Rotary Clubs umbrella that recently donated a combined $36,896 of their District funds to present a Global Grant to AdventHealth Orlando for sanitation equipment.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.