Local Rotary club helping students in need

Members of the Evening Rotary Club of The Villages are working hard to keep encouraging the younger generation. The group’s efforts can be seen in the relationship it has with Harbour View Elementary School in Belleview and South Sumter High School in Bushnell. Throughout the past year, members of the club have been lending a hand in any way they possibly can by providing school supplies, meals and help to students in need and their families. Working with Staples in Lady Lake, the group collected school supplies to send to students participating in summer school.
“These are great for the students because this box has the basic items each student needs,” said Harbour View Elementary School Assistant Principal, Mitzi Smith, as she helped collect the school supplies delivered by club members.
The box in question contained hand sanitizer, personal Kleenex packs and regular school supplies including pencils, glue, rulers, markers and erasers.
