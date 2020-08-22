Local residents plan all-German car show

When Scott Taylor bought his 2018 Porsche Carrera S, he realized that every bit of the fuss he heard for years about this car was true.
“For me, it’s about performance,” Taylor said. “In my mind, the Porsche 911 is probably the best sports car ever made.”
This car definitely has a lot of horsepower. But also, it handles well, said Taylor, of The Villages Porsche Group.
“It’s a blast to drive,” said the resident of Village of Lake Deaton.
Taylor is one of multiple car enthusiasts who came together to plan an All-German Car Show to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at Harbor Hills Country Club in Lady Lake.
