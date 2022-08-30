Local post joins American Legion Legacy Bike Run

American Legion Riders from across the country hit the open road each year to raise money for scholarships for children of fallen U.S. Armed Forces members.
This year, 10 members from the American Legion Post 347 Riders in Lady Lake participated in the 1,200-mile American Legion Legacy Run from Aug. 21 to 25, when 300+ motorcycles traveled from Alabama to Wisconsin.
“It’s a great cause,” said Mike Haynes, assistant director for American Legion Post 347 Riders, who went on this year’s ride. “The purpose of the ride is for the riders to raise funds for the Legacy Fund. The legacy is all the service personnel who are more than 50% disabled or deceased. Their children are eligible to apply for the Legacy scholarship and it’s all about supporting them.”
So far, it has raised $575,516 of its $1,200,000 goal. For the last 16 years, the legacy run has been the one of longest, largest organized rides in the country, according to the American Legion’s website.
