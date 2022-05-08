Art Ayris wears many hats.

He's the executive pastor of First Baptist Church of Leesburg, and he's also the founder and CEO of Kingstone Studios, a Leesburg-based Christian media company that produces comic books, graphic novels, animations and other faith-based material.

Now, Ayris is tackling the world of feature films. He's written and produced "No Vacancy," a Kingstone Studios film that will be screened at hundreds of theaters nationwide Monday through Fathom Events.

