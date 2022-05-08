Art Ayris wears many hats.
He's the executive pastor of First Baptist Church of Leesburg, and he's also the founder and CEO of Kingstone Studios, a Leesburg-based Christian media company that produces comic books, graphic novels, animations and other faith-based material.
Now, Ayris is tackling the world of feature films. He's written and produced "No Vacancy," a Kingstone Studios film that will be screened at hundreds of theaters nationwide Monday through Fathom Events.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.