Local pastor leads Holy Land trip

One of the most exciting parts of the Rev. Harold Hendren’s calendar is taking members of New Covenant United Methodist Church on a Christian pilgrimage to the Holy Land in the Middle East. But the COVID-19 pandemic has halted those plans in recent years.
“I had gone every year for several years, then COVID hit,” the senior pastor of New Covenant UMC said. “There was no trip in 2020, and I couldn’t go last year. But this year, I was determined to go back.”
This year, Hendren took 23 people to the Holy Land for his pilgrimage, which lasted from March 28 to April 6.
“We had a great time experiencing walking in Jesus’ footsteps,” Hendren said. “We had the chance to visit a host of holy sites during our travels.”
