Local pastor helping others through landscaping

Visit the Village of Hawkins any weekday morning, and you’ll see a host of landscapers and others making residents’ yards look great. But one landscaping company doing work there is making waves, in part, because of its name, Son Life Lawn and Landscaping.
“The name is twofold, as we are not only a landscaping company, but a Christian one,” said Pastor Derrick West, the company’s founder who is also the lead pastor of Encounter Church in Coleman. “We are also a business that’s determined to help people turn their lives around.”
Several of Son Life’s workers joined West’s business after they had reached rock bottom with gangs and drugs. West himself was a gang member who was incarcerated three times because of felony convictions.
“My father was addicted to crack cocaine and, soon enough, I was addicted to drugs and selling them as well,” he said. “The last time that I was incarcerated, following the death of both of my parents, I found Jesus.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.