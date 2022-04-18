Local pastor heading to Europe to help Ukraine refugees

Pastor Kent McDowell spent 15 years in the former Soviet Union, including Ukraine, planting churches and spreading the Gospel.
Now he is returning to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainian refugees who left the war-torn country.
“Many of the areas targeted during the invasion were where my wife and I planted churches, started Bible studies,” said McDowell, of the Village of Monarch Grove. “We still have friends in the area, but some have fled to escape the violence.”
McDowell will leave for eastern Poland with a group of former missionaries on April 24 and return on May 1 with The Villages-based AIM to Change faith initiative.
