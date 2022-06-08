Local officers carry Special Olympics torch

Law enforcement officers across the country have run and carried a torch for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics since 1981, making it the biggest public awareness and grass-roots fundraiser for the organization.
Locally, agencies such as the Sumter County, Marion County and Lake County sheriff's offices host their own torch runs and fundraising events to support the efforts. The 2022 Special Olympics are taking place in Orlando through Sunday, and the final leg of the torch run took place the first day of the event on Sunday, when officers carried the torch to the games venue.
