Local officers carry Special Olympics torch

Members of the Sumter County Sheriff's Office ran in the agency's Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on April 25. This year's Special Olympics is in Orlando.

 Submitted photo

Law enforcement officers across the country have run and carried a torch for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics since 1981, making it the biggest public awareness and grass-roots fundraiser for the organization.

Locally, agencies such as the Sumter County, Marion County and Lake County sheriff's offices host their own torch runs and fundraising events to support the efforts. The 2022 Special Olympics are taking place in Orlando through Sunday, and the final leg of the torch run took place the first day of the event on Sunday, when officers carried the torch to the games venue.

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.