Local nonprofit makes effort to help end polio in final countries

Being a Rotarian means doing whatever possible to help make a difference in the world.
The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening is just one of the local service groups trying to lead by example, as it continues helping others — both locally and internationally — in need.
Saturday marks World Polio Day, and Rotarians are trying to raise awareness about the disease and the last two countries that still have it.
By handing out about 400 fortune cookies that have been made purple to raise awareness for the disease, they hope to get the word out as they raise money to help provide vaccinations to children affected by the disease in Pakistan and Afghanistan.
