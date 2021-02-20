Local nonprofit holds dancing competition to assist students

As Jack English took to the floor, sparks flew between him and his partner, Mary Ciccolella.
Their feet seemed to be like paintbrushes on the floor as they danced gracefully.
English and Ciccolella were one of four couples competing in the fifth annual Dollars For Scholars’ Dancing With Our Stars competition Thursday at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex. Their peers voted them the winners of the event, which is one of Dollars for Scholars’ biggest fundraisers.
“We got involved with the competition because we wanted to be able to help the kids,” said English, of the Village of Hillsborough. “We figured we could learn a lot from practice and show off what we knew and rest easy knowing it was helping the next generation.”
