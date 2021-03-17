Local musicians go from the stage to the driveways in the name of charity

Under normal circumstances, Villages residents use their musical talents to help raise funds for worthy causes.
But when the coronavirus pandemic put their concerts on hold, performers looked to their driveways as a venue to continue their efforts.
One concert helped to raise funds for funeral expenses to help out the family of a late entertainer who was one half of Danny and Johnny.
Johnny Regina died recently, and his wife died not too long before that.
Friends of Regina turned to putting on a benefit concert Feb. 21 at the driveway of Brenda Jo Bogaz’s home in the Village of Osceola Hills.
Eight entertainers, including Danny Estro, Lisa Coan, Kathleen Kane, Pat Atkinson, the Leesburg Blues Brothers Tribute and an Elvis Presley impersonator, performed for a socially distant audience of about 100.
