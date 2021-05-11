Local musician refreshes his skills in a COVID environment

Gustavo Rodriguez has gotten good at thinking on his feet.
The Orlando-based bassist and vocalist found success livestreaming during the pandemic, booking gigs with a new trio and performing solo in The Villages.
When, like other musicians, his regular gigs were canceled, Rodriguez picked up the acoustic guitar that had been tucked away in his closet for years. His fiancée, Livia, also picked up the cajón, a box-shaped percussive instrument, and the pair began performing via livestream.
