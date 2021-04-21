Local musician has a knack for reading a room

While deciding what song to play next, local musician Scott Mangene looks at the body language of people in his audience.
“I look for toe tapping, I look for people suddenly realizing what song (I’m) playing and looking at me and smiling,” Mangene said.
The veteran musician of about 30 years is a “read and react” musician, able to read a crowd and tailor his setlist accordingly. He recently has been performing at Fenney Grill, Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill and Lazy Mac’s Taco Shack.
Mangene inherited a love for music from his mother, who often had music playing around the house. He was classically trained in singing, and the game changed when he received his first acoustic guitar at 15.
