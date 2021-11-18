Local merchants host special events to attract customers

Jody Nelson, owner of the Spice & Tea Exchange in Brownwood, has put together events at her store such as an open house to attract more customers.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Five years after opening the Spice & Tea Exchange in Brownwood, owner  Jody Nelson still meets residents who didn’t know her store existed.

To reach more customers, Nelson and other business owners come up with creative events that entice more people to experience what Villages businesses have to offer.

Multiple locations in Brownwood will participate in a holiday cookie crawl event organized by  Nelson.

The Spanish Springs Merchants Association will host a sidewalk sale this weekend, Patchington offers fairy hair and fashion show events throughout the year and The King’s Gallery will bring back artist shows in January.

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.