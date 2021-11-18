Local merchants host special events to attract customers

Five years after opening the Spice & Tea Exchange in Brownwood, owner Jody Nelson still meets residents who didn’t know her store existed.
To reach more customers, Nelson and other business owners come up with creative events that entice more people to experience what Villages businesses have to offer.
Multiple locations in Brownwood will participate in a holiday cookie crawl event organized by Nelson.
The Spanish Springs Merchants Association will host a sidewalk sale this weekend, Patchington offers fairy hair and fashion show events throughout the year and The King’s Gallery will bring back artist shows in January.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.