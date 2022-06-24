Local Marine Corp veteran helps displaced Ukrainians

When Andrew Leibenguth, who served in the Marine Corps from 1996 to 2004, saw the news about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he knew he had to do something to help.
After a quick decision, research and fundraising about $10,000, he headed over to Poland and Ukraine to support the humanitarian efforts. After a month abroad, Leibenguth finally came back to the U.S. at the end of April.
Between his military experience and volunteer experience, Leibenguth had no hesitation traveling overseas to help, even if he did not know what he was going to do.
“You’re watching the news, you get angry, and you want to help,” said Leibenguth, of Lake Panasoffkee. “I thought I’m going to go give it a try since I did volunteer work for the Red Cross and the Salvation Army and worst-case scenario, I go over there and help with the shelters and whatever happens, happens.”
With the help of social media and friends, he connected with a church in Pennsylvania, where he used to live, to find places to stay and shelters and churches he could help.
