Local law enforcement shops with children for Christmas presents

Hunter Atkinson’s eyes grew wide as they reached the toy aisle filled with cars and was told he was allowed to pick out whatever he wanted and put it in the cart.
This was his first time participating in the Kids, Cops & Christmas program.
On Saturday, about 300 local children and adults paired together with about 70 staff members and volunteers from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to shop for items at the Walmart in The Villages to put under their trees for Christmas. Children are selected through local schools for the program and all funds used to purchase the toys and clothing come from fundraisers and donations from throughout the year.
