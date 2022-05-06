Local houses of worship observe National Day of Prayer

Tom Taylor opened Thursday’s National Day of Prayer gathering at Live Oaks Community Church’s Woodridge Campus with a simple request to the close to 100 people in attendance. “First, we come together,” said Taylor, Live Oaks’ care pastor. “Then we will split up into groups of four or five. Those groups will then gather amongst one another and pray.” Live Oaks Community was one of a few area houses of worship to host events or open their sanctuaries to the public for the National Day of Prayer, which takes place annually on the first Thursday of May.
