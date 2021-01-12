Local Helping Hands ministry builds its 31st home

For the Helping Hands Outreach Ministry at New Covenant United Methodist Church, COVID-19 meant helping hands became idle.
“COVID-19 really put a damper in our ministry last year,” said Thom Hays, director of communications for Helping Hands. “We did some repair work on a few of the homes we previously built over the summer, but it wasn’t much.”
Before COVID-19 shut down area houses of worship last spring, Helping Hands put the finishing touches on the 30th home it built for an area family. It took until the late summer for the ministry to begin work on its 31st home.
Hays said the ministry was happy to get the latest home done, but admitted the project was a little more challenging given COVID-19 restrictions.
