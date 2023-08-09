Local groups begin fundraising for Walk for a Cure

The American Cancer Society’s newest fundraiser is set to make its debut in The Villages soon, but volunteers fear not enough people know it exists. Walk for a Cure is a brand-new event that blends past American Cancer Society fundraisers that typically take place during the fall — Making Strides of The Villages, Relay for Life of the Tri-County Area, and the Pink Polo event — into one community 5K cancer walk.
