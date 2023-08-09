Local groups begin fundraising for Walk for a Cure

American Cancer Society volunteers, Eden Wilkins, 10, left, and her grandmother, Debbie Marsich, of the Village of Mallory Square, walk at The Villages Polo Club as they promote the fundraising event American Cancer Society’s Walk for a Cure. 

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

The American Cancer Society’s newest fundraiser is set to make its debut in The Villages soon, but volunteers fear not enough people know it exists. Walk for a Cure is a brand-new event that blends past American Cancer Society fundraisers that typically take place during the fall — Making Strides of The Villages, Relay for Life of the Tri-County Area, and the Pink Polo event — into one community 5K cancer walk. 

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.