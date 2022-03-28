Local groups attend Medal Of Honor event at national cemetery

Arline Broome, her two sons, Lenny and Denny Schmit, and their families smiled tenderly with tears in their eyes as they unveiled her father’s Medal of Honor display at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
In honor of National Medal of Honor Day on Friday, Cpl. Duane Dewey, the fourth Congressional Medal of Honor recipient buried at the cemetery, was recognized alongside the three other recipients with a special dedication and display. Dewey was buried at the cemetery in November 2021.
The framed 2-foot-by-4 -foot display, paid for by members of Col. Phillip C. Delong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 with a wooden easel made by The Villages Woodworkers Club, features a photo of the veterans with their medals of honor and a citation highlighting their lives.
