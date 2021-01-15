Local group seeking more members for projects

Wanting to help others has always been a goal for Mic Pickard.
It’s one reason why she joined the Busy Hands, Happy Hearts group.
With the group taking on a number of projects including providing items for nursing homes, veterans in Ocala National Forest, the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches and Camp Boggy Creek, the group is looking for additional volunteers. Items include walker bags for local nursing homes; hats, scarves and mittens for residents of Ocala National Forest; red, white and blue afghans for Villages Veterans living in Hospice; and bags filled with corn for bean-bag toss for children at Camp Boggy Creek.
“With a group of about 70 active members, we all feel blessed to be able to put our talents to work for those in need of the items we make,” said Pickard, of the Village of Tall Trees. “We are thrilled we can help out.”
