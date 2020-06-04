Local grads find jobs with Sumter Company

So much about Saturday’s ceremony spoke volumes about the evolution of the T&D Family of Companies as one of Sumter County’s largest employers. Around 100 family members and friends gathered to celebrate the graduation of the T&D founders’ grandson, Cody Yoder, who recently earned a bachelor’s degree with double majors in business management and finance from Florida State University. The event at the Silo Oaks event venue at Sumterville also highlights the commitment Terry and Glendora Yoder, the founders, made years ago to hire local graduates from The Villages, Wildwood Middle and South Sumter high schools, whenever possible. “It’s most important if we can hire them locally here in the community,” Terry said. “If they choose not to go to college, it gives them a great option.”
