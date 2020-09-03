Local food pantry celebrates milestone

As September begins, St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantry volunteers are continuing their mission to feed those in need. They’ve been doing it since 1994. And now with economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult for some to pay for food, the pantry has expanded its services to include others outside of their normal outreach. The St. Vincent de Paul Society food pantry recently marked its 15th anniversary at its current location on the campus of St. Timothy Catholic Church. Located at 1351 Paige Place, it is a ministry of the church and helps about an average of 80 to 100 families a week. The pantry in 1994 started working out of various families homes until it moved to a trailer on church property, before becoming a permanent addition to the church 15 years ago.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.