Wildwood resident Annie Weaver gets excited when she hears a knock on her front door.
The sound could mean her meal from the Wildwood Soup Kitchen has arrived.
“The people at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen make sure I never go hungry,” Weaver said. “I owe them many thanks.”
The Wildwood Soup Kitchen is just one of the beneficiaries of the annual College Colors Funds For Food event, hosted by The Villages Media Group and sponsored by Publix. The event brought in $46,307.76. The money was distributed among the soup kitchen and Grace Tabernacle Church’s food pantry, both located in Wildwood; Beyond the Walls food pantry in Fruitland Park; and the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake.
