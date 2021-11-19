Local food pantries making sure families can enjoy the holiday

As holiday cheer fills the season, volunteers at local food pantries are making sure every family can enjoy a festive Thanksgiving meal.
On Thursday, volunteers at Hope Lutheran Church's food pantry on its Lake Weir Campus in Summerfield sorted and packed cans, boxes and frozen meat to distribute to clients.
"We want to make sure all our clients don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from," said Anita Dillman, pantry coordinator. "While most of our clients have returned to work or have started being able to return to work, we know there is still a need in the area."
