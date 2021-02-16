Local food pantries lend an extra hand

Anita Dillman tries to make sure every person visiting the Hope Lutheran Church - Lake Weir Campus food pantry feels special.
In addition to helping over 350 individuals weekly with food, the Village of Country Club Hills resident also gives them the chance, when social distance allows, to go through the clothes residents have donated.
As more people are finding themselves in need, some of the local food pantries find their shelves are running low. But it’s not just local food pantries that have shelves running low or even bare. Feeding Florida, one of the largest partner-based organizations in the state, has also found a 38% increase in the amount of resources distributed.
“Before the coronavirus pandemic, we were helping to feed 2.8 million Floridians facing hunger,” said Robin Safley, executive director of Feeding Florida. “Now our numbers are much higher with about 3.6 million Floridians in need.”
