Local farm is Mecca for strawberries in the winter

Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. High 62F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.