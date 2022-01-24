Local farm is Mecca for strawberries in the winter

With a harvest of 15 pounds of strawberries, Dina Estenson and her grandchildren looked like they had enough for numerous batches of county fair treats.
It’s no exaggeration. They planned to make strawberry shortcake, strawberry ice cream, strawberry jam and chocolate-covered strawberries with their bounty picked from Back Road Berries.
“They were big last year, but I think they’re bigger this year,” said Estenson, of Fruitland Park.
