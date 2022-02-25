Fr. Oleksiy Nebesnyk has been watching the situation in Ukraine with a great deal of concern. Nebesnyk, pastor for the Byzantine Catholic Mission of The Villages in Lady Lake, was born and raised in Ukraine. He, his wife, and children moved to the U.S. in 2017. “I spent the first 35 years of my life in Ukraine,” he said. “I still have a great deal of family and friends in the country.” Nebesnyk is one of a handful of residents in and around The Villages who have lived in Ukraine or spent extensive time there, and shared their experiences Thursday as well as their reactions to Russian military moving into the country. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been around for centuries, Nebesnyk said, and were exacerbated by Ukraine declaring independence from what was the Soviet Union in 1991.
