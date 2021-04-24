Local entertainers seeing an uptick in activity

After a year of uncertainty, things are starting to look up again for local entertainers.
Many performers have returned to their regularly scheduled gigs at country clubs, and as resident clubs have slowly come back to meeting at recreation centers, they have booked these performers to provide a little entertainment.
The Alhambra Club had several entertaining events planned last year, but ended up canceling them due to the shutdown.
