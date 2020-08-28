Local entertainers collaborate to write song together

“Together we will change the world,” sang local entertainer Angie Rose, pausing to smile at the camera as Maestro Bill Dohertyworked the keys of his piano to create an uplifting melody.
Angie Rose, worship leader at New Covenant United Methodist Church, and Doherty, music director at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church, recently wrote an original song, “Change The World” and released it on YouTube.
The two were talking one day and thought people needed an uplifting song that would inspire them to come together and treat each other with love and respect, Doherty said.
“With all the division going on in the world right now, we felt this internal need to put something positive and uplifting in the world,” Angie Rose said. “This is a song for everyone.”
The morning after the conversation, Doherty checked his email and there was a message from Angie Rose with the lyrics.
