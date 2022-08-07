Local eater undergoes changes, will change name

The new ownership of Naldo's Mexican Kitchen in The Villages is making some changes to the restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza.
"We bought the restaurant in May and quickly made some changes," said Alejandro Zarinana, one of the owners of Naldo's. "We've updated the look of the restaurant, the menu is new and in about two or three months the restaurant's name will be changed to Tequila Cantina."
When entering the restaurant, customers will find a large seating area with comfortable colors.
"Before the renovations, every wall was a different color, and it looked like a pinata blew up inside," said Susan Amaya, the other owner of Naldo's. "Many customers have told us how comforting the restaurant looks with the light colors and positive feeling."
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.