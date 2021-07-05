Local dancers perform ‘Celebrating America’

Newsies, servicemen, sailors and nurses danced in celebration onstage, which was transported to ’40s Times Square.
And the celebration didn’t stop there at Evolution Dance’s annual patriotic show, “Celebrating America,” on Thursday at Savannah Center.
It lived up to its name with a myriad of dance numbers, songs, images and video, ranging from the reverent to the lighthearted, which added up to a celebration fit for Independence Day in The Villages. The resident dance troupe, comprised of several former professional dancers, nodded to significant moments in U.S. history to honor veterans.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.