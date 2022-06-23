Local contractors come together to help feed community

Several Sumter County businesses found a way to help Sumter County students and local charities while supporting the county’s agricultural roots all at the same time.
Sumter County Commissioner Doug Gilpin organized a group of contracting businesses, including the T& D Family of Companies, Galaxy Home Solutions, MiCo Customs and Mike Scott Plumbing, to purchase all unsold animals raised by local students on the last day of the Sumter County Fair. The animals were donated back to the Sumter County County Fair Association for resale. More than 20 lambs and pigs were bought again at resale, with the money distributed among students whose animals did not make the fair’s show ring.
The animals were then processed and the meat was donated to three local charities — the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, the Refuge at Jumper Creek and Haven of Lake & Sumter Counties. “It’s a win-win for everybody,” said Gilpin, while helping to distribute the donated meat. “The kids who spend so much time and money raising their animals get to make fair-market value for all their hard work. And then we take the meat and are able to give it to the local pantries and charities.”
