Local clubs award scholarships to minority students in need

The role scholarships play in giving local students a chance at higher education is one of vital importance to many local clubs.
Funding provided from different events hosted by two local clubs, the Sophisticated Gents of Florida and The African-American Club of The Villages, led to the creation of a scholarship award ceremony and luncheon for minority students who demonstrated financial need, character, earned a minimum GPA of 2.5 and who showed the desire to obtain a postsecondary education.
The two groups hosted an online Zoom ceremony Saturday for this year’s scholarship winners.
Vernon Haley, a member of both clubs and the Sophisticated Gents’ president for 2014-18, has been a major representative in fostering unity between the groups. This includes helping to organize the annual Friendship Golf Tourney, which has been running for seven years.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.