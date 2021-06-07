Local clubs award scholarships to minority students in need

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.