Local club creates comfort bunnies using a glue gun and washcloths for children living in poverty in Ocala National Forest

Dolores Mirolsky grabbed a glue gun and some washcloths and started crafting a bunny.
She hopes the bunny will bring comfort to children, supported by Project Support Our Soldiers, living in Ocala National Forest.
The project is a new initiative by the Boomer Loomers, a crafting group in The Villages, which Mirolsky is a part of. The group created 128 bunnies, which were donated to Project SOS on Tuesday. It hopes to continue the initiative as an ongoing project with the next pickup expected later this year. A Project SOS representative was thrilled with the large number of creations, Mirolsky said, adding that the group hopes to distribute them quickly.
“In addition to the bunnies, we also donated sacks filled with soap,” he said.
