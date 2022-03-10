Local club creates comfort bunnies using a glue gun and washcloths for children living in poverty in Ocala National Forest

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm late. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies late. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.