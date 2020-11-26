Local churches to hold Thanksgiving Day events

A few area houses of worship are planning Thanksgiving-related events this week with a nod toward safety amid the COVID-19 crisis. While a number of local churches opted to cancel Thanksgiving dinners at their sanctuaries this year due to COVID-19, Pastor Tom Ash was determined to keep his annual dinner at New Song Community Church in Lady Lake on the schedule. “My wife and I have done these community Thanksgiving dinners at several Florida churches for nearly 40 years,” he said. “When we came to Lady Lake to plant New Song Community, we brought the tradition here. It’s part of the fabric of the church and the community.”
