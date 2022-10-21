Local churches host Halloween festivities

Community United Methodist Church was in a celebratory mood Oct. 14. That’s because a host of pumpkins arrived at the Fruitland Park church, marking the start of the annual pumpkin patch. “It’s our favorite time of year,” said Faye Umble, children’s minister for Community UMC. “The pumpkin patch brings together families and the community, introduces people to our church. It’s always great when it’s pumpkin patch season.” Community UMC is one of several area houses of worship presenting pumpkin patches, trunks-or-treats and fall festivals through the end of this month. Community UMC’s pumpkin patch, which is open daily through Oct. 31, features a wide variety of pumpkins and gourds available for purchase. “They range in price from $1 for small mini pumpkins to $30 for our largest,” Umble said. “The patch is one way we reach out to the community, as well as raise money for the church’s youth and children’s ministries.”
The patch also is a popular spot for school groups, daycares and other children’s groups to visit. The kids learn about pumpkins, hear a pumpkin story, carve pumpkins, take pictures in the patch and have the opportunity to purchase a mini pumpkin.
