Local churches helping those dealing with loss

Michael Coppock, associate minister of worship with Fairway Christian Church, arranges ornaments on the Tree of Faith in the lobby of the church Thursday. The tree recognizes congregants who passed away in 2020 and 2021.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

The holiday season may not be easy for some, whether it’s because of the loss of a loved one or continued concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and the world around them.

Several churches are hoping to help those feeling down during the holidays by hosting a special Blue Christmas services this month. The service, found in some Western Christian denominations, is a worship experience honoring those who have lost loved ones or are dealing with loss, grief and loneliness of some kind.

Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park hosted a Blue Christmas service Wednesday in its sanctuary. In The Villages, Hope Lutheran Church’s Central Campus will hold its annual Blue Christmas service at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.