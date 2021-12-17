Local churches helping those dealing with loss

The holiday season may not be easy for some, whether it’s because of the loss of a loved one or continued concern over the COVID-19 pandemic and the world around them.
Several churches are hoping to help those feeling down during the holidays by hosting a special Blue Christmas services this month. The service, found in some Western Christian denominations, is a worship experience honoring those who have lost loved ones or are dealing with loss, grief and loneliness of some kind.
Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park hosted a Blue Christmas service Wednesday in its sanctuary. In The Villages, Hope Lutheran Church’s Central Campus will hold its annual Blue Christmas service at 4 p.m. Sunday.
