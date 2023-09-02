Local church receives new senior pastor

As soon as the Rev. Justin Thompson learned there was an opening for a senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Summerfield, he emailed a resume and cover letter to the church. Weeks went by without a response, so he reached out to the church about an update.
“I learned my resume mistakenly went into junk mail,” he said, laughing. “I forwarded a second resume to the church, one thing led to another and now I’m in Summerfield.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.