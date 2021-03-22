Local church gardens offer a quiet place to pray

For Pat Awood-Yates, it all came in a dream. “It was two years ago last Christmas that I moved to The Villages,” the Village of Lake Deaton resident said. “I started having recurring dreams of a butterfly garden for all to enjoy on what would now become Lake Deaton United Methodist Church. I started having the dreams once I first stepped foot on church property.” Now, Lake Deaton UMC is scheduled to formally dedicate its butterfly garden later this month, the latest area church to offer Villagers and others a naturalistic place to pray and meditate outside their properties. Awood-Yates first brought up the idea of a butterfly garden to other congregants at a women’s Bible study. They were supportive of the initiative, so Awood-Yates shared her vision with Lake Deaton UMC’s lead co-pastor, the Rev. Jim Divine.
