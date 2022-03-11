Local church creates labyrinth maze for Lent

Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of the 40-day period of Lent for some Christians and, at Hope Lutheran Church’s Lake Weir campus in Summerfield, the day also marked the dedication of a Labyrinth Walk.
“The walk would not be here today without the assistance of our team of volunteers, led by Susan Blomenberg,” said the Rev. John LeCain, a member of the church’s pastoral care team who also leads the church’s H.O.P.E. University program. “Susan designed and implemented this year’s labyrinth with an army of volunteers.”
A labyrinth is a prayer practice dating back to Biblical times, and has been practiced by many cultures.
“It’s a prayerful walk,” LeCain said. “With a maze, you have to decide what path to take, whether to go left or right, for instance. With our labyrinth, the path goes in a circular motion, from outside to inside. There are no decisions where to go — you follow the path.”
