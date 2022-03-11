Local church creates labyrinth maze for Lent

Gloria Johnson, of Haciendas of Mission Hills, participates in the labyrinth walk at Hope Lutheran Church’s Lake Weir Campus.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Ash Wednesday marked the beginning of the 40-day period of Lent for some Christians and, at Hope Lutheran Church’s Lake Weir campus in Summerfield, the day also marked the dedication of a Labyrinth Walk.

“The walk would not be here today without the assistance of our team of volunteers, led by Susan Blomenberg,” said the Rev. John LeCain, a member of the church’s pastoral care team who also leads the church’s H.O.P.E. University program. “Susan designed and implemented this year’s labyrinth with an army of volunteers.”

A labyrinth is a prayer practice dating back to Biblical times, and has been practiced by many cultures.

“It’s a prayerful walk,” LeCain said. “With a maze, you have to decide what path to take, whether to go left or right, for instance. With our labyrinth, the path goes in a circular motion, from outside to inside. There are no decisions where to go — you follow the path.”

