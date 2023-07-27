Local chef cooking for the community in new role

Chip Rice, of Fruitland Park, and Sally Brizzolari, of the Village of Pine Hills, pack meals at Operation Homebound at the North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Charles “Chip” Rice laughs when he remembers the moment he discovered his love of hospitality and cooking. 

“I was 7 years old, and I burned my first pan,” the Fruitland Park resident said. “I started washing dishes at 14, was a line cook at 16 and, after high school, was hired as a line cook at the Boca Raton Hotel Club and Resort.”

For close to 40 years, Rice has worked at hotels and country clubs across Georgia and Florida, including 10 years as owner and executive chef of Orange Blossom Hills Country Club. 

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.