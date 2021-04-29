Local charities: Woman creates fruit cups

Working with people, needing an extra hand, is what first drew Paula Heitkemper to The Wildwood Soup Kitchen.
Having worked as a nurse and a nurse educator in Hamilton, Ohio, when she moved to The Villages, she was ready to get involved helping people again.
The Village of Fernandina resident loves doing volunteer work, and when she heard of an opportunity helping to feed those in need, she quickly wanted to get involved.
“I have been with the soup kitchen for about five years,” she said. “I love helping others and doing volunteer work of any kind, and I wanted to help out.”
Ellen Karasik, of the Village of Buttonwood, who recently started doing newsletters for the soup kitchen, said Heitkemper worked at the soup kitchen for about a year before she introduced her significant other, Ken Tarbox, to the nonprofit.
