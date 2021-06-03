Local charities: Villagers help family with ramp

Art Knack enjoys working with his hands.
It’s one reason why he became project leader for the New Life Carpenters For Christ Construction Ministry.
New Life Carpenters For Christ is an all-volunteer ministry that assists people who are disabled or struggling financially with minor house repairs. It started in 1995 as an outreach ministry of New Life Presbyterian Church in Fruitland Park.
“It originally began as a way to help those throughout the church,” said Knack, of the Village of Liberty Park. “Once it took off, we began helping those throughout the community.”
