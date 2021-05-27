Local Charities: TVTC gift to SoZo

Judy Prior’s heart is tied to telling the stories of others.
It’s one of the reasons why she got involved with The Villages Theater Company.
Finding a similarity between telling the stories of others with the form of plays and using these plays to help people, Prior wanted to lend a hand whereever she could.
Recently, The Villages Theater Company gave $500 to the Clean Kids Backpack Program in Belleview, a nonprofit which packs backpacks with various toiletries for school children, and $1,000 to Friends of SoZo Kids Inc. to use for projects in the Ocala National Forest in conjunction with The Help Agency, which helps families living in poverty in the forest.
“We have helped a number of charities within the tri-county area,” said Prior, of the Village of Belle Aire. “Throughout our years as a group, we have helped around 15 various charities, mostly ones dealing with children.”
