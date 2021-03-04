Local charities: Theresa Filkins lends a hand

Theresa Filkins is an avid thrift store shopper, so when she heard about the opportunity to volunteer in a local thrift store, she jumped at the opportunity.
The Village of Amelia resident now has been volunteering at Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe for about seven years.
Filkins works as the linen coordinator at the store. The store, located at 106 W. Lady Lake Blvd. in Lady Lake, benefits UF Health The Villages Hospital with the proceeds from the sales of items in the store including furniture, clothing, games, jewelry and more. Even though there is still construction going on to expand the store, they are currently accepting donations and volunteers.
“It’s really a great place to work,” Filkins said. “Not only do I get to work with the people, but I am also benefiting the hospital and get to work in one of my favorite types of store.”
