Local Charities: Special Olympics

A group of bowlers who are part of Special Olympics Florida Sumter County cheered each other on as they continued to bowl some of their best games.
The group, led by Wayne Schmidt, has been practicing to improve its scores weekly.
Every Saturday, the group members meet at Spanish Springs Lanes, a bowling center in Lady Lake, to prepare for the possible chance of competing in the Special Olympics USA Games, which will be held in Orlando in June 2022.
“We are hoping at least one or two, if not more of them, will be able to compete,” said Schmidt, of the Village of St. Charles. “They have been doing really great, and they compete against each other, which makes it very competitive.”
