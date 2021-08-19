Local Charities: SoZo Kids launches scholarship program

Children living in Ocala National Forest will start seeing a new avenue to aid their future endeavors thanks to Tom Jones and other members of Friends of SoZo Kids Inc.
Instead of helping students pay for school like a normal scholarship, the group created a plan to help pay for the items needed.
“We are so proud of these children and cannot wait to see what they accomplish,” said Jones, scholarship committee chair for Friends of SoZo Kids Inc.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.